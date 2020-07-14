Google Fiber expands to Millcreek

The Google logo is seen January 8, 2020 at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Millcreek announced Monday that Google Fiber will bring high-speed, high-bandwidth internet to its residents.

The Millcreek City Council met Monday evening and voted in favor of entering into a non-exclusive license agreement for the installation of a fiber-optic infrastructure network in Millcreek.

Millcreek says they will become the third city in Utah to receive Google Fiber, joining Salt Lake City and Provo. This exciting new partnership, according to the city will offer a new internet alternative for some and will bring much-needed internet services to others.

“We’re pleased by Google’s dedication to advance digital equity within Millcreek,” said Mayor Jeff

Silvestrini. “Residents of Millcreek that have not had adequate access to the internet in the past will

soon benefit from fast, reliable broadband internet through Google Fiber.”

“As a Millcreek resident, I’m very excited to help bring Google Fiber to my home city,” said Jacob Brace, Government & Community Affairs Manager for Google Fiber Utah. “Access to fast, reliable internet service is necessary for life in the 21st century, and Google Fiber is working to connect more residents along the Wasatch Front to their work, their schools, and each other by providing great internet and customer service.”

Google Fiber will now afford a greater opportunity for Millcreek residents to search for employment, contact healthcare providers, video chat with loved ones, email, and receive the news, according to the city.

Millcreek says they have always been Connected by Nature, now we can be Connected by Google Fiber.