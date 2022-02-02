Google Fiber expanding to another Utah city

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Another Utah community will have access to Google Fiber soon.

The Draper City Council approved an agreement that will allow Google to provide “high-speed, high-bandwidth internet service to residents and small businesses” in Draper.

Infrastructure construction will begin in spring 2022 with an estimated completion date of one year. The new agreement will allow Google Fiber to access any public infrastructure needed for installation purposes including public roads, park strips and other city property.

Google Fiber uses fiber optic cables to bring high-speed internet to homes and businesses. When approved, the provider can install fiber optic cables in the city’s utility right of way.

“We are proud to have finalized an agreement with a private company that does not impose a financial obligation on the City or taxpayers for the infrastructure and service,” said Mayor Troy Walker. “As we are all increasingly reliant on dependable internet access for school, work, and other needs, it was important to the city to pursue this partnership. Google Fiber will be a great addition to our community.”

Since 2015, Google Fiber has been expanding across the Wasatch Front, settling into multiple cities since then.

“Everyone deserves access to fast, reliable internet,” said Jacob Brace, Government and Community Affairs Manager for Google Fiber. “Google Fiber is looking forward to helping Draper residents accomplish all the things they need to do online every day with dependable internet.”

For more about Google Fiber, click here.