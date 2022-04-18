SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Another Utah community will have access to Google Fiber soon.

Kearns city officials approved an agreement on Wednesday that will allow Google to provide “high-speed internet access to residents businesses throughout the city.”

Earlier this year, West Jordan and Draper were the latest cities to receive the upgrade.

Google Fiber uses fiber optic cables to bring high-speed internet to homes and businesses. The new agreement allows Google to access any public infrastructure needed for installation purposes including public roads, park strips and other city property.

“Bringing Google Fiber to our community will be very important for a few key reasons,” Kearns Mayor Kelly Bush said. “Having widespread access to high-speed internet is essential for educational purposes, as well as the additional employment opportunities that are available in the digital world. Google Fiber’s network will be a welcomed quality of life boost for our residents.”

Officials say the new network is currently still in the design phase. When all plans have been approved, the company says construction will commence and local residents will be notified.

Although a final completion date has yet to be announced, construction is expected to last no more than 20 months, according to the company.

Since 2015, Google Fiber has been expanding across the Wasatch Front, settling into multiple cities since then.

“We are looking forward to bringing fast, reliable internet to this vibrant community on the west side of the Salt Lake Valley,” said Jacob Brace, Utah Google Fiber’s Government & Community Affairs Manager. “Kearns is an important part of our expansion. Google Fiber is continuing to work to bring quality internet to more people across the Wasatch Front.”

