Google Earth images suggest Utah monolith has been there for several years

This Nov. 18, 2020 photo provided by the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a metal monolith installed in the ground in a remote area of red rock in Utah. The smooth, tall structure was found during a helicopter survey of bighorn sheep in southeastern Utah, officials said Monday. State workers from the Utah Department of Public Safety and Division of Wildlife Resources spotted the gleaming object from the air and landed nearby to check it out. The exact location is so remote that officials are not revealing it publicly, worried that people might get lost or stranded trying to find it and need to be rescued. (Utah Department of Public Safety via AP)

SOUTHERN UTAH (ABC4 News) – The odd discovery of a metal monolith in a remote area of Utah’s red rocks has everyone abuzz as Google Earth images indicate it more than likely has been there for several years.

According to a newly created Wikipedia Page dedicated to the Utah monolith, public officials announced the discovery but withheld its location to prevent people from getting lost while trying to find it.

It didn’t take long however for the public to sleuth enough to find it on Google Earth. Several even traveling to its location on public land that is protected from private manipulation, prompting a warning from officials:

“Although we can’t comment on active investigations, the Bureau of Land Management would like to remind public land visitors that using, occupying, or developing the public lands or their resources without a required authorization is illegal, no matter what planet you are from,” the Bureau of Land Management stated in a release.

Dave Sparks of the TV show Diesel Brothers made the trek to find the monolith and described the oddity: “They got a concrete saw and they cut it into the red rock there,” he said. “You can see right here on the bottom where they had a couple of over cuts with the saws.”

The discovery was made by the Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau who spotted the metal monolith while assisting the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources in a count of bighorn sheep in southeastern Utah.

The monolith is not seen in Google Earth photos from August 2015 but later appears in an October 2016 satellite image, according to The Verge.

Photo Courtesy: The Verge

The monolith is about 10 to 12 feet tall with three sides made of what appears to be stainless steel and is put together with rivets.

