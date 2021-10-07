Google announces it will prohibit ads that promote misinformation about climate change

(ABC4) – Google has announced a new monetization policy for Google advertisers, publishers, and YouTube creators that will prohibit ads that make false claims about climate change.

On Oct. 7, the company released a statement saying they will prohibit ads that refer to climate change as a hoax, claims denying that long-term trends show the global climate is warming and claims denying that greenhouse gas emissions or human activity contribute to climate change, the company said in a press release.

The new policy, which goes into effect next month, comes after a growing number of the companies’ advertising and publishing partners have expressed their concerns about ads that promote misinformation about climate change.

Ads that contradict well-established scientific consensus around the topic of climate change will be evaluated against this new policy.

Google says they will look at the context in which the claims are made, “differentiating between content that states a false claim as fact versus content that reports on or discusses that claim.”

The company says they’ve talked to experts on the topic of climate change who’s expertise helped develop the new policy and its parameters.

Google has rolled out a few new products, one which allows users to see carbon emission estimates when they search on Google Flights.

We’re bringing information on carbon emissions directly into Google Flights. Now you’ll see a new carbon emissions estimate for nearly every flight right next to its price and duration information. Learn more → https://t.co/gdI2ZjIr3r #GoogleSustainability pic.twitter.com/TG5mZm6Rhu — Google (@Google) October 7, 2021

Google will still allow ads on other climate-related topics such as public debates on climate policy, the varying impacts of climate change and new research.

This comes after Facebook announced an investment of $1 million into a Climate Misinformation grant program, which is operated by the International Fact Checking Network, to support organization working to combat the issue.