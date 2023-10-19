AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Many people looking for love try dating apps or blind dates, but what about the drive-thru?

Utah County couple Shoshana and Jarrod Hart say sometimes love comes where you least expect it, and for them, it all started at the American Fork Chik-fil-A.

Shoshana and Jarrod met while working at the American Fork Chick-fil-A when Shoshana started in 2017. They ended up becoming friends before going on a date about a month later, according to Jarrod.

After five and a half years of dating, last August, they got married.

“We actually ate at the Lehi restaurant the morning of our wedding day because it had to be a part of our wedding day,” Shoshana said. “We wanted to bring it back where it started and incorporate that.”

Wedding photos of Shoshana and Jarrod Hart. (Courtesy of Jarrod Hart)

Jarrod and Shoshana aren’t the only Chik-Fil-A love story. Between the American Fork and Lehi locations, there have been 25 employee marriages, or as the Urban Dictionary calls it, 25 Chickfilationships. Even American Fork Chick-fil-A Director Josh Barnes and his wife are one of those success stories.

“I still remember the day she walked in and I was like, ‘well, we’ve got to hire her,’” Barnes said. “We’ve almost been married for 8 years in January and have three beautiful girls.”

So why is love on the menu? What’s the secret sauce?

“I don’t think anybody comes into Chick-fil-A for a job thinking, ‘I’m coming to develop a relationship that could end up with me being married,’ but there’s such a camaraderie here,” American Fork and Lehi Chick-Fil-A Marketing Director Charlotte Jensen said.

“If you hire great people, great people look for great people to marry,” Barnes said.

Now the love birds are sharing their own nugget of advice.

“If you’re single and you don’t want to be, come work at Chick-fil-A,” Jarrod said. “It doubles as a matchmaking service.”

A Chick-fil-A love story, with fries and a drink on the side.