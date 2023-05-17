LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man is using humor to heal, and he’s going viral for it.

Jacob Morrise runs the social media account @InventingDadJokes on Instagram and Tiktok. Between the two accounts, he has close to 70,000 followers.

Morrise spends five days a week, creating self-made “Dad Jokes” and posting them to his account. In one video, Morrise can be seen looking at his “new shoes” – two toy vans tapped to his feet. When told that those weren’t shoes, Morrise flatly replied “Sure they are. They’re Vans.”

“My first video got a quarter of 1 million views, my second video got 1.5 million,” he said. “I was like, ‘Holy cow, this is awesome!’”

Morrise says each video takes about a half hour to make. It’s a hobby he does on top of his full-time job, and he enlists all of his 10 kids to help.

“I probably have my kids come up with half my jokes that they want me to do,” Morrise said.

The funny part? Morrise said he don’t think he would find the jokes funny himself. He finds it funny to tell and explain the jokes but not actually hear them. So, why does he do it?

His reason, he says, is a special one.

“One of my best friends was a victim of suicide last year,” Morrise said. “It was immensely hard but I had people text me and call me and it was amazing how much that lifted me up.”

He says it taught him that little things can go a long way and that’s his goal. Morrise hopes his jokes help brighten up someone’s day, even if it’s just a little bit, and bring people at least one laugh a day.

“Just giving people an outlet, even if it is a small outlet,” he said. “Sometimes one good laugh in the day is going to make it so you can get through the day.”

A lesson he’s learned, Jacob says, is that anyone can heal with humor.