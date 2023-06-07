ALPINE, Utah (ABC4) – A graduate from Lone Peak High School is going viral for an original song he sang at his graduation.

Danny Kenny, 18, wrote the song you might have seen on your Facebook or TikTok For You page, starting with the lyrics, “I’m sick and tired of eating half-cooked burritos.”

The song isn’t all about bad school lunches, it’s a tribute to the parents of all the graduates. Danny sang it at high school graduation, and since he posted it to TikTok on May 30th, it has over 10 million views and 1.5 million likes. Danny says he still can’t believe it.

“I have never ever gotten 1 million likes,” he said. “I never would’ve even thought that this was possible.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“When he sang this, my daughter and I looked at each other and we were like, ‘Wow’,” Danny’s mother Claire Kenny said. “There was something special about this one.”

Danny says writing the song only took him about an hour and he almost didn’t post it.

“My mom was like, ‘Hey, you should post it.’ She was bugging me for a couple of days,” Danny said. “I was procrastinating.”

“Listen to your mother,” Claire said. “She knows what she’s talking about! If she says to post a TikTok, post a TikTok!”

Danny says his song, though popular now, might not change his entire life, but he says his parents’ influence will.

“It’s kind of been thanks to them that I’ve been able to come this far and that I have a dream,” he said. “What’s changed is my confidence. My parents are the main reason why I’m doing this.”

Danny says he plans to go to Brigham Young University in the fall and continue his music career. He’ll be releasing the song he sang at graduation this Saturday.