BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Three Davis County teens are heading to the U.S Figure Skating Nationals.

They’ve learned to balance school and social lives with the sport, and now they say it’s paying off.

Brooklynn Allen, Elidi Lawson, and Marissa Crawford all skate for the Utah Figure Skating Club in Bountiful. They’re representing the state against the best teen figure skaters in the country.

“It’s a pretty big deal,” 14-year-old Lawson said. “You have to do multiple competitions, you have to compete against all these girls. It’s pretty hard, especially when they’re all really good.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Allen is ranked 3rd in the nation and Crawford is 14th.

For Lawson, she’s competing in the Showcase Nationals competition in Boston after only 3 years of skating.

“I never even thought that I’d ever go to nationals,” she said. “Maybe like 10 years later, but after three years? That’s just kind of crazy to me.”

They all say it’s happening because of a lot of hard work. Every jump, twirl, and glide you see requires hours of practice.

“Usually I skate maybe 2 or 3 hours in the morning,” 14-year-old Allen said. “Then we do some off-ice training with a personal trainer.”

With all the training, it brings out competition. Allen and Crawford will be competing head-to-head in the Excel Nationals Competition in Austin, Texas.

“I feel like it can be fun,” 13-year-old Crawford said. “Sometimes I can be more excited for them because I know how the competition went.”

They’re teammates turned competitors, but learning to cheer each other on along the way.

“We always make sure to cheer if anyone is having a hard time,” Allen said. “I think we’re all going to do great. It’s going to be good.”

Crawford and Allen are set to compete this weekend. Lawson plans to compete in August.