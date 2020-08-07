Good Samaritans save woman from fiery car crash in Plain City

PLAIN CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman was saved when Good Samaritans pulled her from a fiery car crash early Friday morning in Plain City.

Plain City Fire Chief TJ Larson said the crash happened around 2 a.m. near 5300 West 2150 North.

Witnesses said the woman was traveling around 90 mph when she hit the side of the road, hit large chunks of cement along the side of the road which then sent her airborne. The car burst into flames once it came to a stop, trapping the unconscious woman inside.

Plain City Fire Department

Homeowners in the area heard the crash and went to offer aid but realized they would need more help and flagged down a couple of motorists. They were then able to free the woman from the vehicle, Larson said.

Weber Fire District, Ogden Fire Department, and Weber County Sheriff’s Department all responded to assist.

The woman received large burns, as well as trauma from the rollover and Larson, said if not for the Good Samaritans who pulled her out of the vehicle, she more than likely would have died.

Larson said they know the homeowners but are also looking to speak with the other individuals who risked their own safety for a stranger. They are asking for those individuals to call 801-388-9435.

The patient was transported by helicopter to the hospital.