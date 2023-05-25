SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Wasatch Front Regional Council unanimously approved a transportation plan which will incorporate a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

According to a press release, the 2023-2050 Regional Transportation Plan will strengthen the transportation network, provide more choices for residents to get around, and reduce traffic congestion along the Wasatch Front.

The RTP plan will be implemented in three phases from now until 2050, the WFRC reported. The third phase is when the gondola will be built.

The projects also include the continuation of the West Davis Corridor in Davis and Weber counties, the 9000 South Overhead Pedestrian/Bike Crossing in Sandy, an increased speed and frequency of the UTA FrontRunner, and the much-anticipated gondola.

“The Wasatch Front Region, and Utah as a whole, continues to experience high population growth. There are more of us with more places to go,” said South Jordan Mayor Dawn Ramsey, Chair of the Wasatch Front Regional Council. “The 2023-2050 Regional Transportation Plan helps our local communities and transportation partners stay ahead of this growth, working together to plan for the next several decades and build a network of paths, roads, and transit that will benefit all Utahns.”

In adopting the RTP, WFRC said they supported prioritizing Phases One and Two before advancing to Phase Three. According to the press release, they estimate that Phase Three will begin in 2043.

There are hundreds of projects included in the transportation plan that can be viewed in the 2023-2050 RTP project map.