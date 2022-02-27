(ABC4) – Many of us blame our pesky gray hairs as a telltale that we’re getting older. However, medical professionals are suggesting that there may be a bigger influence on the silver-fox look.

Experts at Cleveland Clinic have acknowledged findings that stress plays a role in our development of gray hair.

“We often joke about stressful events turning your hair gray, but in reality, stress has been scientifically shown to accelerate the graying process,” said Susan Albers, PsyD, psychologist for Cleveland Clinic.

However, a recent study implies that it’s possible to reverse the graying process simply by reducing stress.

Albers suggests that those worried about going gray begin to take note of when they’re upset throughout the day by marking it down in a calendar or a journal so that it becomes easier to spot trends, expect, and manage these emotions.

Additionally, the study found taking a vacation to be extremely effective in eliminating stress.

However, if that’s not an option Albers advocates for self-care activities like bubble baths, mediation, yoga, and journaling.

“Even giving yourself a few minutes to take a mindful moment to decompress at the end of the day, to take a few breaths, can help to lower your blood pressure and improve your health,” she said.