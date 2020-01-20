Going Agg

Going Agg: Episode 9 Women’s Basketball

News

by: Tracy Smith

Posted: / Updated:

LOGAN UTAH (ABC4 News) – USU’s women athletes face tough challenges on the court and in the classroom. ABC4’s Digital docu-series Going Agg returns with with new episodes for 2020. Go behind the scenes with the Utah State University Women’s Basketball Team. Find out how the men found themselves on the wrong side of a streak, and what they did to change it. Then, we go into the classroom with a USU athlete who gives all she can on the court and in school, as she chases her goal to become a doctor. Don’t miss this special episode of Going Agg!

What others are reading:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Legend PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Legend PSA"

Latest Sports Videos

Going Agg Episode 9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Going Agg Episode 9"

Conley returns as Jazz blow out Kings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Conley returns as Jazz blow out Kings"

Jazz 10-game winning streak ends

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jazz 10-game winning streak ends"

Kolby Lee scores 21 in BYU blowout

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kolby Lee scores 21 in BYU blowout"

Jazz beat Brooklyn for 10th straight win

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jazz beat Brooklyn for 10th straight win"

Post-Game National Championship Press Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Post-Game National Championship Press Conference"
More Sports

Latest News Videos

The IUP Panel on impeachment and the legislative session

Thumbnail for the video titled "The IUP Panel on impeachment and the legislative session"

Thomas Wright on why he wants to be governor and where he stands on key issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thomas Wright on why he wants to be governor and where he stands on key issues"

Avalanche in Little Cottonwood Canyon 1/17/20 Courtesy: UDOT

Thumbnail for the video titled "Avalanche in Little Cottonwood Canyon 1/17/20 Courtesy: UDOT"

Rain sweeps through New South Wales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rain sweeps through New South Wales"

Social media users in Australia rejoice for rain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social media users in Australia rejoice for rain"

Clerk goes down, firefighters ring up customers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clerk goes down, firefighters ring up customers"
More Video News

Don't Miss