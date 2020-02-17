Going Agg Episode 11: The Road So Far

LOGAN (ABC4 News) – “When the going gets tough, the tough get going!” The USU Aggies Men’s Basketball team had to live the saying on their journey back into 2nd place after devastating challenges. Coach Craig Smith, with players Neemias Queta, and Brock Miller…take us through the road so far…and what’s going to happen next.

Then, learn how Coach Smith helps get his team back on track and share a couple of coaching messages that are not just good for athletes but can help all of us in the game of life!

