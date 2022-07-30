BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – A GoFundMe has been created after one tragic car crash left a Bountiful woman a widow and put her three daughters in the hospital.

Trooper Bishop with the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) told ABC4 that Richard Dave Barnett was killed on July 27 at 6:10 p.m. when traveling westbound on Interstate-70 near milepost 164 with his three daughters, all between the ages on 10 and 16.

According to Bishop, while en route, a Toyota 4Runner left the roadway to the center median and rolled several times. The driver, later identified as Barnett, was killed on scene, while his three daughters were transported to a nearby hospital and treated for their injuries.

The accident comes just a few days after Barnett and his wife Becky celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on July 26. Now, Becky is struggling to cover her daughter’s medical bills as a newfound single parent. To support Becky on her new path, Diana Boley has created a GoFundMe in her honor to raise money for funeral expenses and mounting hospital bills.

Dave Barnett is being remembered as a wonderful father of five who loved watching his kids grow up, “his laugh, smile, and heart will be missed.” His wife is well known in the community for her graciousness. According to Boley, Becky “is a life-long friend to everyone she meets. You can’t go anywhere in the community with Becky without her running into someone she knows.”