SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A GoFundMe has been created for a Salt Lake resident who was brutally beaten and left with countless medical bills, as well as fear that her attacker will return.

On the evening of July 6, Cherokee Brodersen was walking through Salt Lake City to go see a friend play music at a nearby bar. Roughly two blocks away from her home, Cherokee was approached by a man who initially seemed like he was going to flirt with her. According to Cherokee’s sister, Charidy, the man was about five-foot-seven and looked anywhere from 26 to 30-years-old. He had sandy, coarse, shorter blonde hair with shadow-like facial hair. The man had leg tattoos and was driving what the sisters think was a maroon or teal Sedan. The Brodersen’s note that the suspect was good looking and both well-kept and spoken.

Surveillance footage of Cherokee and her attacker (Courtesy of Charidy Brodersen)

When he first addressed Cherokee, the man said, “Let’s go out. Come with me. Let’s go have a good time.” Cherokee denied the man multiple times and explained that she was headed to meet a friend. From there, Charidy says the man stood in front of her sister, brandished a gun, and ordered her to get in his car. “My sister told him he was going to have to shoot her in the street before she would get in his car,” said Charidy.

The man then fired his weapon into the air and began to wrestle with Brodersen who was pistol whipped in the face several times as a result. According to Charidy, her sister “fought so hard!”

Brodersen was relentless and was able to fight back and scream loud enough that she drove the suspect back to his vehicle. After lingering for several seconds, he eventually drove away.

Cherokee 1 day post reconstruction surgery (Courtesy of Charidy Brodersen)

Cherokee today, still healing (Courtesy of Charidy Brodersen)

Following the incident, Cherokee has suffered a concussion and several broken bones in her face which called for a four-hour facial reconstruction surgery with a plate. Charidy, who has since created a GoFundMe on her sister’s behalf, says that the medical bills are piling up at a time when Cherokee’s injuries have put her out of work.

There is no further information on the suspect in this case, though Cherokee has expressed concern that he will pay her another visit in the future.