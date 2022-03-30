LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A GoFundMe has been set up for two Utah teens who were critically injured after colliding with a water pump truck in Logan on Monday.

Logan Police says the crash happened when a six-axle water truck collided with the teens’ passenger car. The two brothers, 18-year-old Kirubel Mesfin and 14-year-old Surafel Mesfin were on their way to Logan High School at the time.

The serious crash left the two students hospitalized.

According to the GundFundMe campaign, Kirubel sustained serious injuries that required emergency brain and heart surgery. The victim’s cousin says the teen still has more procedures in the future to repair his broken arms, wrists, hips and spine.

Surafel is now in stable condition but has a long road to recovery ahead.

The campaign says while the teens’ medical expenses will be taxing on the family, their father also recently overcame cancer “which presented its own financial burdens.”

“We have created this campaign to help ease the financial burden that comes with such a traumatic event,” says the campaign organizer. “We believe it’s a miracle that the two have survived and know that what the family needs most is our community coming together to show them our love and support. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers.”

Kirubel is a senior at Logan High School who’s passionate about soccer and academics, while his brother Surafel is a sophomore and is involved in student government.

“We believe it’s a miracle that the two have survived and know that what the family needs most is our community coming together to show them our love and support,” says the campaign. “Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers.”

To view the GoFundMe campaign, click here.