SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help a skydiver who has been hospitalized after crash-landing in South Jordan on Saturday.

The South Jordan Fire Department says the incident happened near 4900 West Dock St. in the Daybreak neighborhood around 1 p.m.

Authorities confirm the victim is a man, but his age or identity has not been released at this time.

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital for injury treatment where he remains in critical, but stable condition.

Authorities do not yet know the cause of the crash and are still investigating the incident.

The GoFundMe campaign created to help the injured man says, “Thankfully, he is hanging in there, and we have hope of a full recovery, but he has a long road ahead of him and multiple surgeries to heal and get back on his feet. Such a wonderful couple who could use your love and support in their time of need. Prayers are also much appreciated!”

The man’s family posted a message on the ordeal saying: