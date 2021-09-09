Go gold: Salt Lake Bees raising funds to battle childhood cancer on Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As the baseball season winds to an end for the Salt Lake Bees, the team will be taking the time to battle childhood cancer this week.

To raise donations for the Huntsman Cancer Institute, the team will be hosting “Go Gold to Strikeout Childhood Cancer” Night against the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Friday at Smith’s Ballpark.

Gold, the color used to represent childhood cancer awareness, will fill the stadium as the team will don gold jerseys in the field, which will be donated, along with a hat and a stuffed animal, to local children receiving treatment for the disease.

Fans in attendance are also encouraged to get involved by grabbing a special gold t-shirt which will be offered at the game with a $5 minimum donation to the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Something we can all get behind! 💯https://t.co/qc6b5SJwnG pic.twitter.com/HyhWWmYdtc — Utah Jazz Doing Good (@JazzDoingGood) September 9, 2021

The Bees, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, currently sit in fourth place in the Triple-A West Western Division with a 46-61. The top-level minor team farm club of the Major League Angels, Salt Lake has fielded elite prospects like outfielder Jo Adell, who spent 73 games with the Bees, smashing 23 home runs before being called up to L.A.