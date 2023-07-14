Good Things Utah (SALT LAKE CITY) – Rebel Paw dog food truck rolled onto the show and shared their healthy and fun dog treats.

Nicholas Black and Amelia Paulson are the owners and the bakers behind the dog treats. People often mistake them for human food, which they say is safe to eat. Nick and Amelia say they don’t make anything they wouldn’t eat themselves. They do not add any sugar and are all handmade. They can make custom birthday cakes for your furry friends too. You can find Rebel Paw at the Ogden Farmers Market on Saturdays and Wheeler Farm on Sundays.

Besides treats you’ll also find cute bandanas that are reversible. Huckleberry is the family mascot and modeled the bandanas. They come in a variety of patterns to fit your dog and owner’s personalities. The owners can even custom make one for your pet cat, dog, reptile and chicken! They are easy to clasp on and won’t fall off. The handmade accessories are priced from $7 to $20 a piece.



