Glendale community memorializes 18-year-old who was shot and killed

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Glendale community members are looking back on the life of the 18-year-old shot and killed Saturday night with a memorial that includes balloons, flowers, and candles.

As it would be in any community this is a major tragedy in Glendale and neighbors said this one hits home due to the age of the victims and where it happened.

The shootings occurred at 6:46 p.m. on Saturday, both within a few blocks of each other near Parkview Elementary. The other victim, a 17-year-old, is still in critical condition at a local hospital.

Neighbors who saw the situation unravel said nobody, no child, should be dying the way it happened.

The shooting happened within feet of Rebecca Jeffreys’ and Timothy McCarthy’s home. They’ve lived in the community for about two years.

“Tragedy is going to happen anywhere,” said neighbor Rebecca McCarthy. “I think people are desperate right now and they are scared and fear informs a lot of behavior.”

“People worry about this neighborhood, but we’ve had much less trouble here,” said McCarthy’s husband, Timothy Jeffryes. “I stood by the car there and watched that poor man die.”

Lt. Steve Wooldridge with Salt Lake City police said there are three investigations coinciding with one another, which he believes are all associated with the initial shooting.

Both shootings are still under investigation and police continue to follow up on leads, they have yet to determine if the shootings are even related.

Wooldridge added the community isn’t labeled as a high crime area.

“There are problem locations throughout SLC and they can be in any sort of town, but I wouldn’t necessarily say that Glendale has any more particular problems as a larger percentage of part of the city,” said Wooldridge.

Wooldridge has worked with SLCPD for about 29 years. He said only some parts of Glendale are problem areas, especially the ones where drugs are prevalent.

Jeffreys said it’s important to have a close bond with your neighbors and McCarthy emphasized this could happen in any community.

“Sometimes we look at communities and we go that’s just a bad place and that’s not the story here,” said McCarthy. “A bad situation happened in this place.”

Wooldridge said if you know anything about this shooting or anything that can help the investigation give them a call at 801-799-3000.