(ABC4) – The Girl Scouts of America have announced their newest addition to the cookie family — the Raspberry Rally.

This fruity take on a thin mint features a thin, crispy, raspberry-flavored cookie coated in a fudgy chocolate layer. The Scouts themselves say it’s “sure to become a new favorite.”

The Raspberry Rally is an online-exclusive cookie. By offering this product online, Scouts get the opportunity “to learn new skills and build their ecommerce business.”

To get your hands on this treat, be sure to place your online order to be shipped directly to your home with a Girl Scout this upcoming GSA season, which runs annually from January through April.

To see the countdown to the debut of the Raspberry Rally, click here.