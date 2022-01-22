Girl Scouts of Utah announce new cookie release in 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – The Girl Scouts of Utah cookie season is officially upon us, and what better way to celebrate than by picking up a box of this year’s new feature.

Cookie-lovers across the nation are in for a treat with the Girl Scout’s freshest release of 2022; the Adventurefuls.

The new cookie, said to deliver a sense of adventure along with great taste, is a take on the classic pairing of chocolate and caramel.

The base of the cookie is brownie-inspired, but don’t let that fool you. These small disks of heaven are crisp and crumbly. The cookie is filled with a velvety-smooth caramel crème, drizzled with rich chocolate fudge, and topped off with a dash of sea salt.

Don’t miss out on these divine delights, and be sure to take a few to accompany you on your next big adventure!

For information on how to find Adventurefuls near you, click here.