Girl attacked by dogs in Eagle Mountain, neighbor stops dogs

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT (ABC4 News) – Her ride turned to horror. A 9-year-old on her bike in the Meadow Ranch area of Eagle Mountain was attacked by two dogs, a Mastiff, and a Wire Terrier.

Police say the girl tried to stay upright but the dogs knocked her down and continued the attack.

As stated in a press release issued by Utah County Sheriff, the dog attack lasted about a minute. A neighbor chased the dogs off, but it wasn’t enough. Even with another neighbor helping the girl, the dogs came back.

Police say, the dogs tried to go after a second girl, and the first neighbor chased after them again. The second child was not injured.

The first child was bitten and scratched several times. Deputies said her coat saved her from worse injuries.

Deputies have seized the dogs and the owners have been cited for allowing the attack, and allowing their dogs to run at large.

