Gifts instead of tickets

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Traffic stops usually mean a ticket but for some lucky drivers, it was an opportunity for police officers to spread some Christmas cheer.

On Monday team “Operation Give-Away” was out in full force for their annual holiday celebration.

Law enforcement officers stop drivers for minor traffic violations but instead of a ticket those drivers got gift baskets cash and more.

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes says it’s one of his favorite events of the year a chance to change a potentially stressful situation into a good one!

“Operation takeback 2019” is made possible thanks to donations.

