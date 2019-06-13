Breaking News
Gift ideas for the fatherly figure in your life

by: Emma Johnson

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Father’s Day is this Sunday, June 16th and let’s be honest…most of us haven’t gotten our fathers a gift yet.

Father’s are hard to shop for…they either have everything or want nothing.

Check out a list of a few go-to items that are perfect for your dad whatever the relationship.

Shaving kit– Few things are better than a good old fashion shaving kit for the fatherly figure in your life. Shaving Kits are a classic gift to make your dad feel pampered.

Gift cards-It might sound boring but there are few things better than a meal or activity on someone else. Gift cards to gun ranges, restaurants, barber shops…even the salon for a pedicure are the prefect gesture to let your dad know you care.

Grilling tools- Dads and grilling go together like peanut butter and jelly, plus if you buy him new grilling tools he might be more inclined to make you something. 

Shirts-For the out of touch dad who might need an updated item or two.

Charcuterie board- These French boards are just as tasty as they are beautiful. Meats, fruits, nuts, sauces and cheese are typically found on these delicious boards. This is a perfect gift for everyone to chip in on too.

Golf- Take your fatherly figure golfing, buy his golf clubs, or any golf accessories.

Watch- Casual, dress or sport watches are a “timeless” gift for any dad you know.

Card-Might seem simple but a little goes a long way. Relationships with our fathers can be tricky and sometimes a card can say as little or as much as you want.

