(ABC4) – According to Visit Utah, every ghost town has a story to tell. They are often reminders of long forgotten dreams, hopes, struggles and gradual decline.

Utah is home to more than 100 ghost towns. One of the most famous is Grafton, which is located just outside of Zion National Park.

Grafton is most well known for appearing in the movie “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.” The city was first settled in 1859 by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Flooding washed away most of the town in 1862. Several buildings still remain standing in Grafton and can be toured by visitors.

Silver Reef

This ghost town is located north of St. George and is an abandoned mining town. Silver Reef got its name for the large amount of silver that was mined in the area. The only buildings left are the old Wells Fargo Express Office and the bank.

Frisco

Located in Northern Utah about 15 miles west of Milford is the abandoned mining town of Frisco. Visitors can see the iconic beehive shaped kilns along with the town cemetery and abandoned equipment.

Thistle

A more recent ghost town, this railroad town was wiped away by a major landslide in 1983. Water ravaged homes and railroad archway entrances still stand in the town.

Thistle is located in Spanish Fork Canyon.

Old Iron Town

One of Utah’s oldest ghost towns, Old Iron Town was settled in the 1850s for mining. It is located 20 miles outside of Cedar City in tough desert conditions. Visitors should always plan accordingly.

Other notable ghost towns in Utah include:

Russian Settlement Village- located in Box Elder County

Terrace- located in the Great Salt Lake Desert

Iosepa- located in Skull Valley

Promontory- home of the golden spike