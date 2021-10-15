Get your popcorn ready: Netflix shows debuting in November

This illustration picture shows the US Online Streaming giant Netflix logo displayed on a tablet in Paris on February 18, 2019. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

(ABC4) – With winter creeping around the corner, it’s only right that ABC4 gathers a list of Netflix shows that are set to debut in November. Some may prefer to hit the mountains and ski, while others prefer to cuddle up, grab some snacks, and binge-watch a new show.

Whether you are somewhere up in a cabin, or relaxing on a Friday night in your living room, it’s always a good idea to keep a running list of shows to watch. It can be hard to keep up with so many streaming options, but ABC4 has made it one step easier for you.

Here’s a list of Netflix shows set to debut in the month of November:

The Harder They Fall (Nov. 3)

Love Hard

Narcos: Mexico (Season 3) (Nov.5)

Gentefield (Season 2) (Nov. 10)

Passing (Nov.10)

Red Notice (Nov. 12)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Season 2) (Nov. 17)

tick, tick…BOOM! (Nov. 19)

Cowboy Bebop (Nov 19)

Bruised (Nov. 24)

True Story (Nov. 24)

Robin Robin (Nov. 27)

Keep your popcorn close, but you’re TV remote closer!