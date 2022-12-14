Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Are you stressed out because you have family coming for the holidays? Want your floors to be clean and your house to smell fresh?

There may be several options out there when it comes to carpet cleaners. However, there’s only one Zerorez approach. With Zerorez they run their water through a softener and a process of electrolysis, raising the pH of the water. It acts like soap or detergent but doesn’t leave behind a soapy residue. Keeping your carpets clean longer.

After cleaning your carpet and over time with traffic and wear, you’ll want to reapply a carpet protectant. Throughout the lifetime of your carpet, you will clean it many times, so applying a carpet protectant helps keep clean with the Zerorez Premium Fiber Protector.

Other services Zerorez offers are upholstery, tile, and grout, and one of Zerorez’s cleaning favorites is air ducts. Cleaning your air ducts is very important because it will then help keep other things clean as well such as your upholstery, carpet, and all of your surfaces. It’s recommended to have those ducts cleaned about every year to two years.

Call and schedule 3 rooms by the end of the year and you’ll get the 4th room for FREE, plus you can get 20% off air duct cleaning! Learn more and schedule a cleaning by visiting them online at Zerorez in Salt Lake or Zerorez in Davis or Weber. You can chat with a Zerorez expert by calling them at 801-288-9376.

*Sponsored Content.