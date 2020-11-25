Get to liquor store early, Utah DABC warns over long lines Wednesday



SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) The Utah Department of Alcohol and Beveridge Control is warning patrons to get in line early if you are planning on stopping by any liquor store today.

“REMEMBER…The day before Thanksgiving is the busiest day of the year in DABC stores,” stated in a post on DABC Utah@UTDABC Twitter. “COVID social distancing may lead to longer lines outside liquor and wine store. Plan ahead, avoid the crowds.”

The day before Thanksgiving is the busiest day of the year at DABC stores with lines outside. The DABC expects this year they will be longer due to COVID-19 restrictions and the stores close at 7 p.m.

All stores are closed on Thanksgiving. For a list of liquor stores near you, visit DABC.gov.