SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – This Halloween, many people may stop by a haunted house. ABC4 went to Fear Factory to give you a sneak peek of what to expect. Fear Factory is nationally recognized for its fears and cheers by groups like The Haunted Attraction Association who included them in their “Top Haunts” list for 2022.

“There’s lots of excitement, lots of surprises, scares around every corner,” said Rob Dunfield, the COO and co-owner of Fear Factory.

He shared that it takes around two hours to get 100 – 150 monsters ready to go, through processes like airbrush, paints and prosthetics.

Fear Factory is a massive haunt, with six buildings and two underground tunnels that are filled with different themed areas. Its been scaring Utahns for over a decade — and Dunfield said that each year is unique.

“Seeing all the people leave with the smile after, it’s just a great thing. That’s why we do it,” he said.

It’s a long, but worthwhile process, Dunfield said, to get everything prepared for the season, and they’re always thinking ahead.

“We’ve already started preparing 2023, so that’s how long it takes. We start long before the season ends. As soon as this season is over, we’ll be tearing down and building new stuff and getting ready for next year,” he said.



To help with parking, Fear Factory provides a spooky-themed shuttle that guests can take to drop them to and from The Gateway.

If you aren’t able to get your scares in tonight, Fear Factory will be having their Lights Out event next weekend where you get to go through the haunt with only a small light to guide your way in the darkness.