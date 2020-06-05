Geri Cordova’s artistry is all over town

Her work can be seen all over town, Geri Cordova is one busy artist! Her full medium artistry includes everything from portraits, fashion, makeup, chalk art, restaurants, painted shoes, painted handbags, to large scale murals.

She’s the recipient of numerous awards, such as the Mayor’s visual art award in 2017, and first place in the Dickens Festival for visual display, among many others.

Geri can whip up anything you can dream up! Be it adding a personal touch to a nursery, fence, or patio, she can even update and refurbish kitchen cabinets! She works closely with her clients to bring their vision to life.

We watched Geri in action at The Holy Grill BBQ & Grill in Pleasant Grove, where she was hired by the owners to adorn the walls. The owners told us they hired her not only for her incredible talent, but also because she is passionate, and a joy to be around. Geri took us through her process, showing us the sketches she starts with, and talked us through the specifics of creating an homage to Pleasant Grove! We loved spending the afternoon with her, watching her do her thing!

Find Geri on social media: @gericordova and facebook.com/geri.cordova.68