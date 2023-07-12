LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – The Summer of George may be in jeopardy.

Utah Jazz rookie guard Keyonte George suffered a nasty looking ankle injury Wednesday night against Denver, and finished with six points in ten minutes.

The Jazz defeated the Nuggets, 96-91 to remain unbeaten in the Las Vegas Summer League at 3-0.

The Jazz led by as many as 26 points in the second quarter, when George rolled his ankle on a drive to the basket with less than a minute to play in the half. He went down in pain, and had to be helped to the sideline by teammate Ochai Agbaji.

“That absolutely sucks,” said Jazz Summer League head coach Evan Bradds. “It’s a gut punch for us, but the absolute biggest gut punch for him, especially with how well he was playing. It’s terrible, it sucks. Whenever you see somebody go down it sucks no matter where you’re at, what you’re doing.”

The severity of the injury will likely be known tomorrow, but it appears George’s Summer League may be over. The 16th overall pick out of Baylor had 59 points and 17 rebounds in his first two games in Vegas.

I would guess Keyonte George's incredible Summer League is over after this nasty ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/lOKnSf3rN1 — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) July 13, 2023

The right ankle is the same ankle George injured in February while playing for Baylor.

Agbaji and Luka Samanic each scored 14 points, while Keshawn Justice added 12 as the Jazz withstood a late Denver rally to hold on for the victory. The Jazz are one of three teams, along with Cleveland and Houston, that are 3-0 in Las Vegas.

Jazz rookies Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh have missed all six Summer League games with injuries, and now it appears as though George will join them on the bench.

The Jazz will continue Summer League play Friday night against Phoenix.