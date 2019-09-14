Gene Simmons to undergo medical procedure; KISS postpones SLC show

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 16: Gene Simmons of KISS performs during their End Of The Road World Tour at The Forum on February 16, 2019 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – There’s disappointing news to share for fans of the rock band KISS.

The group’s Saturday, September 14th show at USANA was postponed last minute.

Gene Simmons shared on Twitter that he has to fly to Los Angeles for a medical procedure, but he promises to “come back and do the show at a later date.”

Simmons assured fans the procedure is “nothing serious” and thanked everyone for their good wishes.

USANA said the Salt Lake City show along with Oakland and Los Angeles dates on The End of the Road Tour will be pushed to 2020.

