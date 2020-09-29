Gas Station Burglary leads to Police Chase in West Valley City

News
Posted: / Updated:

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – West Valley City Police are searching for a burglary suspect who broke into a gas station near 2508 South Redwood Road just after 5 a.m.

Police responded to the scene after receiving calls about a burglary. When officers arrived they found the glass door of the gas station had been broken. A witness pointed out the suspect driving away which prompted a police chase.

The chase was called off. Police are now searching for a blue Toyota van. This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story