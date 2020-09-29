Gas Station Burglary leads to Police Chase in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – West Valley City Police are searching for a burglary suspect who broke into a gas station near 2508 South Redwood Road just after 5 a.m.

Police responded to the scene after receiving calls about a burglary. When officers arrived they found the glass door of the gas station had been broken. A witness pointed out the suspect driving away which prompted a police chase.

The chase was called off. Police are now searching for a blue Toyota van. This is an ongoing investigation.