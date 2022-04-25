SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police are investigating a rollover crash in South Jordan on Monday morning.

The South Jordan Police says the incident happened around 8 a.m. near a residential block of Daybreak Parkway in the Daybreak community.

Police say the rollover crash happened when a garbage truck traveling inside a roundabout hit speeds too quickly for the turn and rolled over.

The crash left the truck with major damage while a nearby tree is seen uprooted and knocked over during the impact.

Authorities say the driver was not injured during the crash. Authorities from both the South Jordan Police Department and the South Jordan Fire Department responded to the scene.