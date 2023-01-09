COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) — The garage of a Cottonwood Heights home was destroyed in a fire on Monday, Jan. 9. Investigators said the fire might have caused approximately $100,000 in damages.

The Unified Fire Authority received reports of a house fire at around 4:45 p.m. located on the 4000 block of South Wasatch Blvd, according to Kelly Bird, UFA’s public information officer.

This main door from the garage stopped the fire from spreading to the rest of the house. Courtesy of Unified Fire Authority

Upon arrival, UFA crews saw heavy smoke and fire coming out of the garage. They were able to put out the fire before it reached the house, though there was some smoke damage inside.

The main door to the garage stopped the fire from spreading to the rest of the house, officials say. A car and motorcycle parked in the structure were destroyed in the fire.

No injuries were reported as nobody was home when the fire started, Bird said.

The Wasatch Boulevard is now open for one-way traffic, officials say.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.