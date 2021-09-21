Vigil for Gabby Petito to be held in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A vigil will be held in Salt Lake City to celebrate the life of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old who has gained national attention after disappearing while on a cross-country road trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie.

Earlier this summer, Petito and Laundrie embarked on the road trip with stops throughout Utah, including Moab and Salt Lake City. On Sept. 1, Laundrie returned to the Florida home he and Petito are said to have been sharing with his parents. Ten days later, Petito was reported missing by her family living in New York. On Sunday, officials found human remains matching the description of Petito in Wyoming.

An autopsy on the body is scheduled for Tuesday and authorities are continuing to search for Laundrie in a Florida nature reserve. Petito’s disappearance and the ongoing investigation has caught the attention of many nationwide, including those living in Utah.

Latest on Gabby Petito

On Wednesday, the community is invited to attend a vigil celebrating the life of Petito. A Facebook event says the vigil will be held from 7-8 p.m. at Sugar House Park near 2100 South and McClelland Street. Candles and lighters will be provided while they last.

If you are attending the vigil, organizers say they will gather by the grass close to the pavilion. When you enter the park, take a left at the pond and enter the parking lot at the end of the street. For more details, click here.

For continuing coverage of the Gabby Petito case, click here.