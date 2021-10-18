Private investigator ‘can’t rule out’ connection between Brian Laundrie, Moab double homicide

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – Two months ago, the bodies of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner were found at a campsite in Moab. Nearly a month ago, the body of Gabby Petito was found in Wyoming. Despite what investigators say, some still believe the deaths of these three women may be connected.

On August 12, Moab Police were called to a reported domestic incident between Petito and her fiance, Brian Laundrie, outside the Moonflower Co-op. You can see body camera footage, hear the dispatch audio, and read multiple police reports here.

The next day, Friday, August 13, Schulte and Turner were seen for the last time at a bar in Moab. Days later, Schulte and Turner were found dead at a campsite near Moab. Because of the timing – and the fact that Schulte worked at the Moonflower – there has been speculation about a possible connection.

While searching for Petito in early September, North Port Police in Florida confirmed they had shared information with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the double homicide of Schulte and Turner. The Sheriff’s Office additionally released a statement saying they were “looking into any connection” between Petito’s case and the double homicide.

The next day, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office released a new statement saying they found no connection between the two cases. Since then, investigators have not released any new details about the double homicide of recently-married Schulte and Turner.

A private investigator, Jason Jensen of Salt Lake City, is now taking a second look at the case. He spoke with ABC4 affiliate NewsNation about the case and the possible connection between the double homicide and the Petito case.

He first explains one of the challenging parts of the investigation is that it is unknown where Petito and Laundrie were between their interaction with Moab Police on August 13 and August 15 – that is the timeframe in which it is believed Schulte and Turner were killed.

Jensen says he is also focusing on the “creepy dude” that had prompted Schulte and Turner to move their camp.

“We wonder who this guy is and I don’t think there is a coincidence that somebody else is the murderer, I think it’s really this creepy guy,” Jensen tells NewsNation. “If you know anything about Kylen and Crystal, they were very down-to-earth people, they were not debutants that somebody would be beneath them. It would take a lot for this guy to be creepy in their eyes.”

WATCH: Private investigator speaks with NewsNation about connection between Brian Laundrie, Moab double homicide

Unfortunately, Jensen says no descriptive information was given about the ‘creepy guy,’ serving as a lesson that if you think something is suspicious, “document it somewhere.”

Schulte’s father, Sean-Paul, has received numerous tips from the community giving way to a list of possible persons of interest. Among that list, Jensen explains to NewsNation, is Laundrie. He adds that until it can be proven Laundrie was not in the area at the time of the double homicide, “he can’t be ruled out.”

Jensen, with 25 years of experience, has taken on the Schulte and Turner case pro bono.

Authorities are continuing to search for Laundrie and the FBI has issued a warrant for his arrest. For continuing coverage of the Petito case and the search for Laundrie, click here.