UPDATE: Body discovered in Grand Teton Park consistent with Gabby Petito’s description

Authorities have discovered a body consistent with the description of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito, who has been missing since late August. (Courtesy of FBI Denver)

SUNDAY 9/19/21 4:20 p.m.

GRAND TETON, Wyo. (ABC4) – FBI Denver officials confirm a body that matches the description of Gabby Petito has been found in Grand Teton National Park on Sunday.

Authorities say the cause of death has not been determined and the investigation is still ongoing. The body was found in a remote area of the park, officials confirmed in a press conference.

The coroner’s office is still working to positively identify the body at this time.

“Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100% that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified,” says FBI spokesperson Charles Jones.

Officials have been searching the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

“The FBI and our partners extend our heartfelt condolences to Gabby’s family and loved ones,” says Jones. “This is an incredibly difficult time for them as they mourn the loss of their daughter.”

To protect the integrity of the investigation, authorities have asked the public to avoid the area at this time. Officials are asking anyone who has traveled through the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area between August 27-30, 2021 and may have seen Petito or Laundrie to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or upload tips online at http://tips.fbi.gov.

Petito’s father, Joseph Petito posted his reaction to the breaking news about his daughter on Twitter, saying: “#GabbyPetito she touched the world.”

News Nation correspondent, Brian Entin reports the Laundrie family has released a statement via their attorney saying: “The news about Gabby Petito is heartbreaking. The Laundrie family prays for Gabby and her family.”

New statement from Laundrie family attorney:

The news about Gabby Petito is heartbreaking. The Laundrie family prays for Gabby and her family. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 19, 2021

The main person of interest in Petito’s disappearance is her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who has been missing since Tuesday this week. Police are still currently searching for Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Florida since Saturday. The search has concluded as of Sunday evening with no sign of Laundrie yet.

The North Port Police, who is currently leading the search for Laundrie released a statement after learning of today’s body discovery in Grand Teton National Park.

Saddened and heartbroken to learn that Gabby has been found deceased. Our focus from the start, along with the FBI, and national partners, has been to bring her home. We will continue to work with the FBI in the search for more answers. — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 19, 2021

