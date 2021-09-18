Police currently searching for Gabby Petito’s fiancé at Carlton Reserve

This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. (The Moab Police Department via AP)

NORTH PORT, Fla. (ABC4) – The North Port Police are currently searching for Gabby Petito’s fiancé in Carlton Reserve in North Port, Florida on Saturday.

Petitio’s fiancé, Brian Laundrie, has been missing since Tuesday according to his family.

Laundrie’s family says they believe he entered the reserve earlier this week.

The search for the missing man is being conducted in conjunction with the North Port Police, the FBI, and various agency partners.

The North Port Police Department, FBI, and agency partners are currently conducting a search of the vast Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie. His family says they believe he entered the area earlier this week. More details when available. pic.twitter.com/I5x7DvQ3Jt — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 18, 2021

On Friday evening, authorities were seen entering the home of Laundrie’s family and speaking to them for some time.

Most recently, Laundrie has been named a person of interest in the disappearance of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, who has been missing since late August. Petito was last seen documenting a road trip with Laundrie across the country, with recent stops in Utah and Wyoming.

Within Utah, they traveled to Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, and Arches National Park before traveling to Moab on August 13. On August 24, they checked out of a hotel in Salt Lake City. The next day, Petito’s family says they received a final call from her saying she was in Grand Teton, Wyoming. Although Petito was last seen in Salt Lake City, a new tip from a couple camping in the area says they spotted Petito and Laundrie in Grand Teton National Park.

Before Petito’s disappearance, the Moab Police Department confirms they responded to an incident involving the couple in late August during their road trip. Petito was seen “crying uncontrollably” throughout police questioning. Although officers investigated the situation, there was not enough evidence to justify charges at the time.

Laundrie returned back to Florida on September 1 with the white Ford Transit van the couple was traveling in, but without Petito.

While Laundrie has been identified as a person of interest, North Port police say he “has not made himself available to be interviewed by investigators or has provided any helpful details.” Authorities say Laundrie returned to North Port on Sept. 1, 10 days before Petito was reported missing.

“We have no information that a crime occurred here in North Port,” police say.

“As a father, I can imagine the pain and suffering Gabby’s family is going through,” says North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison. “We are pleading with anyone, including Brian, to share information with us on her whereabouts in the past few weeks. The lack of information from Brian is hindering this investigation. The answers will eventually come out. We will help find Gabby and we will help find anyone who may be involved in her disappearance.”

Petito is believed to have been in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming before last speaking with her family. She is described as white, approximately 5’5″ and 110 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads “let it be.”

The couple documented their cross-country journey with a single video posted on YouTube.

The FBI has set up a national hotline to receive tips: 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).