Moab Police responded to incident involving missing Gabby Petito, fiancé in August

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – More information is coming to light in the case of a missing New York woman on a nationwide road trip that passed through Utah.

According to ABC News, the Moab Police Department responded to an incident involving 22-year-old Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie back in August.

In a statement to ABC News, Chief Bret Edge of the Moab Police Department said,

“Our officers did respond to an incident involving Brian Laundrie and Gabrielle Petito on 12 August 2021 however, neither Brian or Gabrielle were the reporting party. Officers conducted an investigation and determined that insufficient evidence existed to justify criminal charges.”

Additional details about the incident officers responded to were not provided.

While in Utah, the couple traveled to Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, and Arches national parks before traveling to Moab on August 13. On August 24, they checked out of a hotel in Salt Lake City. This is the last time Petito was seen. The next day, Petito’s family says they received a final call from her saying she was in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

On Saturday, the family of Petito reported her missing. A YouTube channel had been created to document the journey, and numerous posts to both of their Instagram accounts show they have traveled as far as Utah.

On Tuesday, both Laundrie and the van the couple had been traveling in reappeared in Florida.

ABC4 affiliate WFLA reached out to Laundrie and received the following statement from his attorney,

“It is our understanding that a search has been organized for Miss Petito in or near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. On behalf of the boyfriend’s family, it is our hope that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is reunited with her family.”

As of Tuesday, federal officials are now involved in the investigation into Petito’s disappearance.