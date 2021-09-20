LISTEN: 911 caller describes Brian Laundrie slapping Gabby Petito in Moab weeks before disappearance

Gabby Petito, seen in the back of a Moab Police officer’s vehicle while officers spoke with her and Brian Laundrie near Arches National Park. (Moab Police via ABC4)

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities have released the 911 call that prompted Moab Police to pull over Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito in mid-August.

In early September, Moab Police released body camera footage from their interaction with Laundrie and Petito. They were contacted on August 12 about a possible domestic dispute in Moab between two individuals, later identified as Petito and Laundrie.

While we were able to see what happened after Moab Police stopped Petito and Laundrie near Arches National Park, we have not yet heard the initial call to dispatch until now.

LISTEN: 911 audio call from Petito, Laundrie domestic dispute

The call, which you can listen to above, starts with dispatchers asking the man if he can hear them.

The man then tells the dispatcher he is near the Moonflower Co-op, a grocery store on Moab’s Main Street. He says that while he was driving by, he saw a “domestic dispute” near a white van with a Florida license plate.

The unidentified witness tells the Grand County dispatcher the man involved, believed to be Laundrie, was slapping Petito. They also “ran up and down the sidewalk.”

“He proceeded to hit her, hopped in the car, and they drove off,” the man tells the dispatcher. He then describes the white van and gives details about the license plate.

There is a moment of silence in the call – this is the redacted portion of the call, likely when the caller provides personal and contact information – before the man is heard saying he is “not from around here.”

The dispatcher then thanks the man and advises him he would notify officers.

Within the previously released body camera footage and police report, Moab Police determined the incident was a mental or emotional health break rather than a domestic incident. They further described Petito as the primary aggressor and decided to separate the couple for the night. Moab Police transported Laundrie to a nearby hotel and let Petito remain in the van.

Now, over a month later, a body matching the description of Petito has been located in Grand Teton National Park. Throughout the day Monday, FBI agents and police have been at the home of Laundrie’s parents where he is believed to have been since Sept. 1. For continuing coverage of this investigation, click here.