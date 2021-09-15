‘It doesn’t make sense’: Gabby Petito’s family wants boyfriend to break silence

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – There are still no signs of Gabby Petito anywhere in the nation. The 22-year-old disappeared while on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie.

The two were supposed to get married, but police reports show the couple fighting in Moab.

ABC4’s Jason Nguyen is following this story.

One family member saying the couple didn’t have any red flags before the trip.

“I will say that I honestly didn’t see any red flags. They seemed like a really fun couple. They really liked the same things. They enjoyed each other’s time. They were super excited about this trip. I mean it was like their dream trip,” says Petito’s Godmother Flora Rocco.

Petito was last seen in person on her cross-country trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie in Salt Lake City.

“They redid this van together, that’s why it is hard to wrap your head around why,” she says.

Laundrie returned with her van to North Port, Florida on September 1. That’s 10-days before she was reported missing by her family.

In a NewsNation interview, Petito’s godmother says details are not adding up, and the family wants the boyfriend to break his silence.

“It doesn’t make sense and it is unfair to say that you can sit in the background when basically the entire nation is trying to figure this out,” Rocco says. “If you could just come forward and say where she is, when is the last time you saw her, and of that is so integral to finding her and today you’re not going to help?”

Laundrie’s lawyer Steve Bertolino says it’s to protect his client who is now a person of interest in the disappearance.

“At this time, none of the Laundrie family is going to issue a statement except through myself,” says Bertolino.

Petito’s mother says the last video chat she had with her daughter was around August 25, and the two only exchanged text messages for a couple of days after that video call.

Moab Police Department expects to release body camera footage of their interaction with the couple during a domestic dispute.

ABC4 will bring that to you online and on-air once it is released.