Gabby Petito family releases statement thanking media for giving them ‘time to grieve’

NORTH PORT, Fla. (ABC4) – Gabby Petito’s family has released a statement as authorities await an autopsy report on a body found in Wyoming earlier this week.

Through their family attorney, the Petito’s say, “I want to personally thank the press and news media for giving the Petito and Schmidt family time to grieve. We will be making a statement when Gabby is home.” Brian Entin, a correspondent with ABC4 affiliate NewsNation, first reported on the statement Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier this summer, Petito and Laundrie embarked on the road trip with stops throughout Utah, including Moab and Salt Lake City. On Sept. 1, Laundrie returned to the Florida home he and Petito are said to have been sharing with his parents. Ten days later, Petito was reported missing by her family living in New York. On Sunday, officials found human remains matching the description of Petito in Wyoming.

An autopsy on the body is scheduled for Tuesday and authorities are continuing to search for Laundrie in a Florida nature reserve.

