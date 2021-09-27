Gabby Petito: $30K in rewards offered for arrest of Brian Laundrie

This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. (The Moab Police Department via AP)

(ABC4) – A total of $30,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito. A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Laundrie, who was named a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance earlier this month.

Petito was found dead in Wyoming on Sept. 19 – over two weeks since Laundrie had reportedly returned to Florida from the cross-country road trip the pair had been on. Laundrie is believed to be the last person to see Petito before her death, which has been ruled a homicide.

On Thursday, the FBI issued a federal arrest warrant for Laundrie, accusing him of “use of unauthorized access devices” following Petito’s death.

Authorities in Florida have spent more than a week searching the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre nature reserve, for Laundrie, who is said to frequent the area. The Laundrie family home, where Laundrie and Petito were said to have been living with his parents before their road trip, has also been searched by federal investigators.

In addition to Duane Chapman – better known by the name of his TV show, “Dog the Bounty Hunter” – visiting the Laundrie home over the weekend and knocking on the door, two rewards amounting to $30,000 has been offered for information regarding Laundrie’s whereabouts.

On Thursday, a Tampa Bay law firm, Boohoff Law, put forth a $20,000 reward “for information leading directly to the exact whereabouts of missing person Brian Laundrie.” ABC4 affiliate WFLA reports the reward will be given to the first person that offers information that directly leads to finding Laundrie.

Jerry Torres, founder, and former President and CEO of Torres Advanced Enterprise Solution, according to his website, has also offered a reward. In a post to Twitter on Wednesday, Sept. 22, Torres describes himself as a neighbor of the Petito family. He says he and his daughter are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Laundrie. Two days later, Torres announced the reward had increased to $10,000 “thanks to [his] friends in law enforcement and special forces.”

On Sunday, the FBI took personal items belonging to Laundrie from the family’s home to aid in their investigation. The items are to be used for DNA matching, WFLA reports. Authorities continue to search for Laundrie in Florida. Petito was laid to rest over the weekend and hundreds of mourners attended a memorial service in Long Island.

If you have any information about Laundrie’s whereabouts or used the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Wyoming between Aug. 27-30, the FBI wants to speak with you. Denver FBI’s hotline is 1-800-CALL-FBI. The number to their field office in Denver is 303-629-7171. They can also be contacted through their email: fbi.gov/petito.