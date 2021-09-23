Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie in Gabby Petito Investigation

This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. (The Moab Police Department via AP)

WYOMING (ABC4) – The U.S. District Court of Wyoming has issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie in connection to the investigation into the death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito.

According to the FBI, the warrant has been issued for ‘use of unauthorized access devices’ related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito’.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Denver office of the FBI said,

“While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s homicide. We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI.”

The FBI says they continue to seek information from anyone who utilized the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area between Aug. 27-30, 2021, who may have had contact with the couple.

For the past several days, authorities have been searching for Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000 acre Florida nature reserve. He is said to frequent the property.

ABC4 affiliate WFLA reports the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office SURF – Sheriff’s Underwater Recovery Force – team has been called to the Carlton Reserve to assist with the search for Laundrie. SURF Team members are divers called in to search for evidence in bodies of water. The Carlton Reserve is largely underwater.

A body found near Grand Teton National Park on Sunday has since been confirmed to be that of Laundrie’s fiancé, 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

The initial manner of Petito’s death has been ruled a homicide.

Authorities have not released further details on the cause of death, pending final autopsy results.

Denver FBI’s hotline is 1-800-CALL-FBI. The number to their field office in Denver is 303-629-7171. They can also be contacted through their email: fbi.gov/petito.