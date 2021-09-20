UPDATE: Vehicle towed from Brian Laundrie’s home amid FBI search

FBI agents and North Port Police flood the Florida home of Brian Laundrie. He is the only identified person of interest in the case of Gabby Petito. (WFLA’s Christine McLarty)

MONDAY 9/20/2021 12:31 p.m.

NORTH PORT, Fla. (ABC4) – Investigators are towing a vehicle away from the home of Brian Laundrie in North Port, Florida. This comes after officers and investigators swarmed the home less than a day after a body matching the description of Gabby Petito was located in Grand Teton National Park.

At around 8 a.m. MT Monday morning, dozens of FBI agents and North Port Police officers arrived at the Laundrie home. Shortly after 12 p.m. MT, two tow trucks were seen approaching the Laundrie home. Brian Entin, a reporter with ABC4 affiliate NewsNation, is now reporting the silver Ford Mustang parked outside the Laundrie home is being towed away.

The Mustang can be seen parked in front of the garage to the Laundrie home in this photo courtesy of ABC4 affiliate WFLA.

(Eagle 8/WFLA photo)

As Entin reports, authorities say they believe Laundrie may have traveled to the Carlton Reserve, a park not far from his home. Authorities were searching the Carlton Reserve over the weekend for Brian Laundrie after his parents called police to file a missing person report on Friday. Laundrie had reportedly not been seen since Tuesday.

It is currently unclear what investigators are searching for in the Laundrie home. Scroll down for previous coverage and stick with ABC4 on air and online for further updates on the Petito investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: FBI swarms Brian Laundrie’s Florida home, put up crime scene tape

MONDAY 9/20/2021 8:22 a.m.

NORTH PORT, Fla. (ABC4) – Federal investigators are now at the home of Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Gabby Petito. This comes after authorities declared there will be no major search effort for Laundrie – the person of interest in Petito’s case – in an expansive nature reserve in Florida.

Brian Entin, a correspondent for ABC4 affiliate NewsNation, reports the FBI is at Laundrie’s house as of 8:12 a.m. MT. He reports about 15 agents with “lots of equipment” are on scene.

FBI agents and North Port Police flood the Florida home of Brian Laundrie. He is the only identified person of interest in the case of Gabby Petito. (WFLA’s Christine McLarty)

FBI agents and North Port Police flood the Florida home of Brian Laundrie. He is the only identified person of interest in the case of Gabby Petito. (WFLA’s Christine McLarty)

FBI agents and North Port Police flood the Florida home of Brian Laundrie. He is the only identified person of interest in the case of Gabby Petito. (WFLA’s Christine McLarty)

FBI agents and North Port Police flood the Florida home of Brian Laundrie. He is the only identified person of interest in the case of Gabby Petito. (WFLA’s Christine McLarty)

Christine McLarty, a reporter with ABC4 affiliate WFLA, reports FBI agents and North Port Police “raced to the Laundrie home with lights flashing.” The home is now surrounded by crime scene tape. WFLA reports a woman believed to be Laundrie’s mother was taken into a vehicle parked on the lawn.

According to the FBI’s Tampa office, “The FBI is executing a court-authorized search warrant today at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL relevant to the Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito investigation.” They add that no further details can be provided at this time because “this is an active and ongoing investigation.”

At around 10:30 a.m. MT, Entin reports more evidence boxes have been brought into the Laundrie home. He shares this video of an investigator carrying what appears to be multiple folded boxes into the home.

More evidence boxes just brought into Laundrie house. pic.twitter.com/rQbLjm60gG — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 20, 2021

Early Monday morning, North Port Police announced there would be no major search in Carlton Reserve, a 25,000 acre nature reserve, for Brian Laundrie. Authorities had been searching the area over the weekend as part of a missing person’s situation and called off the search Sunday around the time a body matching the description of Petito was found in Grand Teton National Park.

In a Monday email, ABC4 affiliate WFLA reports North Port Police believe they have “exhausted all avenues in searching” Carlton Reserve. Still, “law enforcement agencies continue to search for Brian Laundrie.”

Meanwhile, authorities are continuing to ask anyone who may have seen Petito or Laundrie in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area of Grand Teton National Park between August 27-30 to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or upload tips online at http://tips.fbi.gov. Authorities are awaiting full forensic identification of the body found in Grand Teton on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC4 for continuing updates.