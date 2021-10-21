Coroner in Petito case resigning from hospital post: Report

Teton County Coroner Brent Blue gives a press conference Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Jackson, Wyo., on the cause of death of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito was strangled to death, Blue said. Petito had been on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie. She was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents after she did not respond to calls and texts for several days while the couple visited parks in the West. (Bradly J. Boner/Jackson Hole News & Guide via AP)

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (ABC4) – After gaining national attention by revealing Gabby Petito’s cause of death, a Wyoming coroner is leaving one of his posts.

Calling the past month “stressful for a multitude of reasons including my work on the Petito case and dealing with media, law enforcement on multiple levels plus a few wackos who have sent emails,” Dr. Brent Blue explains he is resigning from St. John Health in Jackson, Wyoming, in February. He says his use of his personal computer is to blame.

“Unfortunately St. John Health had told me I cannot use my personal computer at work even though other doctors do plus it is critical for my Coroner responsibilities,” he says. Dr. Blue serves as the Teton County coroner.

According to Jackson Hole Daily, Dr. Blue is planning to negotiate with St. John’s Health about the incident. A spokesperson for the hospital tells the publican there is no policy barring hospital contractors from using their personal computers. Dr. Blue says he has been using his personal computer for his more than one year contract with St. John’s.

He tells Jackson Hole Daily he “can’t function as county coroner unless I have computer access during the day.” He adds that he does not believe his work on the Petito case cause this warning from the hospital. Dr. Blue is expected to remain in his Teton County coroner role through 2022. More details can be found here.

In mid-October, Dr. Blue captured the nation’s attention when he revealed Petito died by strangulation three to four weeks before her body was found in Teton County, Wyoming. Petito had been on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, when she was reported missing in September.

The FBI has named Laundrie as a person of interest in Petito’s murder after items believed to belong to Laundrie, as well as partial human remains, were found in Florida on Wednesday.

For continuing coverage of the Gabby Petito case, click here.