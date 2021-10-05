Brian Laundrie flew out of, into Salt Lake City airport: Attorney explains why

ABOVE: Cassie Laundrie speaks about brother with protestors outside her home

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The manhunt continues for Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of murdered Gabby Petito, but new details are coming out about the timeline of his time on the road and his disappearance.

On Monday, Laundrie’s sister, Cassie, spoke with protestors outside her home. In an exclusive video, which you can watch here, Cassie shares new information. Part of that is Cassie confirming Brian Laundrie flew home to Florida from the western U.S. at some point on or before Aug. 17, five days after he and Gabby Petito were pulled over and separated by police in Moab, Utah.

The Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, has confirmed Brian flew out of Salt Lake City to Tampa in August, spent six days in Florida, and returned to join his fiance, Petito. NewsNation’s Brian Entin shared the exchange with Bertolino: “Brian flew home to Tampa from SLC on 08/17 and returned to SLC on 08/23 to rejoin Gabby. To my knowledge, Brian and Gabby paid for the flights as they were sharing expenses. Brian flew home to obtain some items and empty and close the storage unit to save money as they contemplated extending the road trip.”

Days after Laundrie returned to Petito, her mother spoke with her for the last time. In mid-September, Petito was found dead in Wyoming. Laundrie has not been seen since just two days before Petito was found dead. A federal warrant has been issued for Laundrie, accusing him of “use of unauthorized access devices” following Petito’s death.

On Saturday, a hiker contacted authorities claiming he had seen and spoken with Laundrie near the Appalachian Trail at the border of North Carolina and Tennessee. More details about the 911 call placed by the hiker can be seen here.

